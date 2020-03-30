Procedure announced for issuance of e-permits to employees in vital sectors

The government team for the continuity of work in the public and private sectors on Monday announced steps and procedures for issuing permits electronically to workers in institutions permitted to operate under the curfew (Photo by Amjad Ghsoun)

AMMAN — The government team for the continuity of work in the public and private sectors on Monday announced steps and procedures for issuing permits electronically to workers in institutions permitted to operate under the curfew.

The first step involves the team identifying the sectors that must continue work to sustain daily life under the current exceptional conditions so that each sector can communicate with its relevant ministry and provide a list of the human resources needed to continue work at the minimal levels.

These lists must include the national numbers of Jordanian workers or the documents and passport numbers of non-Jordanians, the work location, the governorate within which movement is required and the timeframe needed for movement, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The second step involves the relevant ministries approving the lists, sending them to the Prime Ministry for approval, then entering the information into a database of persons authorised to move during the curfew.

The third step is for the citizen or resident who has been approved in the previous steps to send their national number or document number as a text message to the number 94444, after which they will receive a response allowing them to obtain an electronic permit.

The minister of state for Prime Ministry affairs, the minister of labour and the minister of digital economy and entrepreneurship on Sunday announced during a press briefing that the government will replace the current paper permits with electronic permits by the end of this week.

The replacement aims to regulate the process of granting permits and ensure that a minimum number of people are working in vital sectors, while closing the door on any attempts to misuse the permits.

The government team for work continuity in the public and private sectors and the coronavirus crisis cell at the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management will set clear criteria for granting temporary individual permits for humanitarian and necessary cases, to be announced soon, according to Petra.