Probe opened into oil spill in Aqaba; clean-up efforts underway

AMMAN — The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), in cooperation with the Jordan Maritime Commission and Prince Hamzah Centre on Sunday began investigating the cause of an oil spill at the berth of the Aqaba container terminal, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

ASEZA Commissioner for Environment and Tourism Nidal Majali said that the preliminary investigation indicated that a docking ship had caused the spill, adding that the vessel will be under inspection until the investigation concludes.

The spill was contained by authorities who are currently working on treating it to ensure that marine life and coral reefs are not harmed.

It is expected that all major oil traces will be cleaned within the upcoming hours.

As for small, scattered oil traces, authorities will continue to monitor them for removal, he said.