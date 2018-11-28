Princess Sumaya urges more integration of women in IT sector

AMMAN — The Information and Communications Technology Association ([email protected]) on Wednesday, in the presence of HRH Princess Sumaya, president of Royal Scientific Society, launched the “SHETECHS” forum to increase women’s participation in the information technology field.

The forum included a number of women working in the public and private sectors, in addition to information technology leaders, according to an [email protected] statement.

The council will seek to increase Jordanian women’s participation in the communication and information technology fields as the percentage of working women in the sector does not exceed 29 per cent.

Princess Sumaya said that improving the economic system could not be achieved only through men, stressing the need for effective women to participate in the field.

She also said that she was proud to attend such a great event that supports women in the information technology field, urging Jordanian women to build more self-confidence.

Chairperson of the preparatory committee and deputy chairperson of the Board of Directors of [email protected], Zeena Majali, said that the total number of female students who graduate from Jordanian universities amounts to 5,000 annually.

She added that the communication and information technology sector allocates 29 per cent of its total jobs to women, adding that the ratio of working women in various sectors across the Kingdom is 13 per cent.