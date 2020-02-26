Princess Sumaya congratulates PSUT winners of CPF awards

AMMAN — HRH Princess Sumaya, chairman of the Board of Trustees of Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT), on Wednesday congratulated the two winning teams of the Crown Prince Foundation Award for Best Government Service Mobile Application at its first edition.

The princess expressed her pride in this national achievement that pushes the university to the forefront, praising the efforts of students and their supervisors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Al al-Bayt University came in first place winning JD50,000 for their mobile application Khadamaty, which is related to water and electricity billing services for the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. A joint team from PSUT and Applied Science University came in second winning JD30,000 for the health application SOS Jordan.

PSUT also took the third place winning JD20,000, for the application Vaccine Jo, which transforms a child’s vaccine card into an electronic form, preventing loss or misplacement, as recommended by the Health Ministry.