Princess Sana Asem inaugurates 'Souq Hayat'

AMMAN — HRH Princess Sana Asem on Tuesday inaugurated "Souq Hayat", organised by Hayat FM.

Received by Mousa Saket, chair of the board of directors at the radio station, and other employees, Princess Sana expressed admiration of the contents of the souq (market), the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Hayat FM launched the one-day souq to promote handicrafts and handmade products made by women across the Kingdom. The event displayed handicrafts, heritage food and traditional clothes and jewellery.