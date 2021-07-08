Princess Dana lauds UNESCO’s efforts in preserving cultural heritage

AMMAN — HRH Princess Dana Firas, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Cultural Heritage, president of Petra National Trust (PNT) and president of the Association of the World Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS Jordan), on Tuesday lauded UNESCO's efforts in preserving cultural heritage.

During a meeting with UNESCO Representative in Jordan Min Jeong Kim, Princess Dana discussed ways to enhance PNT's and ICOMOS's cooperation with UNESCO, stressing the need to make cultural and heritage education a priority at the national and regional levels, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Kim praised Princess Dana's effective role in protecting cultural heritage locally and internationally, commending the efforts of the PNT and ICOMOS Jordan in developing the heritage and cultural scene.

Princess Dana and Kim agreed on the importance of cooperation to protect archaeological sites and preserve cultural heritage through education and specialised training.