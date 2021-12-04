Princess Basma inaugurates 29th Teachers Conference

AMMAN — HRH Princess Basma, Honorary President of the Cultural and Educational Forum for Private Schools, on Saturday inaugurated the 29th Teachers’ Conference.

The conference is organised by the forum under the slogan “A self-renewing teacher in a flexible school”.

Princess Basma delivered a speech, during which she stressed the important role of schools and teachers in the lives and well-being of students, especially in light of the pandemic and its repercussions on all walks of life, including education, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The princess said that the pandemic has now become the main challenge for education everywhere, adding that the form, tools, skills and concepts of education are rapidly evolving, which calls for innovative thinking, creativity and flexibility, openness to cultures, and acceptance of the others.

Her Highness stressed that it has become necessary for the teacher to provide students with the necessary skills, knowledge and tools and to think flexibly to approach this new reality in a world of intense competition.

She highlighted the importance of such meetings, which she said provide an opportunity for teachers and other stakeholders to exchange ideas and expertise, discuss the future of their students, and help them achieve their ambitions.

Wafaa Al Shanar, head of the forum, said that the pandemic has fundamentally changed education to shift from in-class teaching to distance learning, which necessitated the introduction of new strategies, means and methods, and required equipping schools with electronic platforms and networks.

She added that today's teacher is required to learn more, research, renew and acquire new skills, stressing that this new reality calls for a flexible school that provides teachers with space and freedom to learn, innovate and be creative.

Over the course of two days, the conference will discuss a number of working papers and research, including "Tomorrow’s Generation for Moral Education, Intellectual Balance and Emotional Intelligence", "Integrative Management for Sustainable Community Education", "Multi-level Support System", "Appreciating Diversity and Acceptance of the Other", "Teacher Preparation Programme", "The Power of the Subconscious", "Trends in Educational Technology and Strategies for Effective Learning".