Prince Mired meets National Team for Domestic Violence Protection

HH Prince meets with the National Team for Domestic Violence Protection on Wednesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — HH Prince Mired, the president of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD), on Wednesday met the National Team for Domestic Violence Protection over enhancing cooperation among local institutions.

Talks during the meeting went over a number of domestic violence-related issues, in addition to the role of the HCD in detecting and ending domestic violence accidents against persons with disabilities, according to a HCD statement.

The prince highlighted the importance of such meetings to check on the institutional work of all concerned parties, as well as their role in exchanging experiences and improving coordination.

Prince Mired commended the role of the National Council for Family Affairs as a policy-making and planning body for human rights and family protection.

Working under the umbrella of the National Council for Family Affairs, the National Team for Domestic Violence Protection is meant to provide technical advice for national projects related to family protection.

The team also supervises the implementation of the National Framework for Family Protection and the national strategy for family protection.

The team includes representatives from governmental and non-governmental institutions.