You are here

Home » Local » Prince Hashim, Princess Fahdah welcome baby boy

Prince Hashim, Princess Fahdah welcome baby boy

By JT - Oct 22,2019 - Last updated at Oct 22,2019

AMMAN — Their Royal Highnesses Prince Hashim and Princess Fahdah welcomed a baby boy on Monday.

They named the newborn HRH Mohammad Al Hassan, according to a Royal Court statement.

The Royal Court congratulated Prince Hashim and Princess Fahdah on this occasion, and wished the newborn good health and prosperity under the care of his parents. 

up
8 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
4 + 11 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.