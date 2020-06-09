Prince Hashim celebrates 39th birthday

AMMAN — HRH Prince Hashim marks his 39th birthday today. Prince Hashim was born on June 10, 1981 (8th of Shaban, 1401 Hijri) to His Majesty the late King Hussein and Her Majesty Queen Noor.

He is a 41st generation direct descendant of the Prophet Mohammad and the youngest brother of His Majesty King Abdullah. Prince Hashim completed his primary education in Amman and later graduated from high school in the United States in 1999.

In 1999, he attended the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom, from which he graduated in 2000, commissioning as a second LT in the Jordan Armed Forces. He received several awards, including an award for the best aggregate mark in his academic studies for non-British officers.

Prince Hashim graduated with distinction from Georgetown University’s Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service on August 12, 2005, and subsequently completed his higher education in Koran studies at Balqa Applied University in Jordan, graduating on September 5, 2006. On December 1, 2014, he also earned a Master of Arts in Defence Studies from King’s College London in the United Kingdom.

Prince Hashim has had a full career in the military, having risen through the ranks of Special Operations in which he served in all three of its fields: Special Forces, Counter-Terrorism and the Rangers.

In 2015, he was notably assigned command of the 61st Royal Ranger Battalion (Al Maghaweer), which is specialised in urban, desert and advanced mountain operation. Prince Hashim’s last active military role was as advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for Special Forces and Rapid Reaction Forces, and he currently holds the rank of colonel.

During his military career, Prince Hashim completed his Platoon Commanders’ Battle Course in the US at Fort Benning in 2007, where he achieved the best marks among international officers taking part in the training.

In 2009, Prince Hashim participated in and successfully completed the Infantry Company Commanders Course in the UAE, during which he achieved the highest level of academic excellence, and in 2014 he attended the Advanced Command and Staff College in England (ACSC17) and successfully completed it, earning his Post Staff College (Joint) PSCJ.

On January 12, 2017, a Royal Decree was issued appointing Prince Hashim as His Majesty’s Chief Royal Councillor.

Prince Hashim has been sworn in as Regent on several occasions and has accompanied King Abdullah on several official functions.

Prince Hashim is the Head of the Alfaris International Horseback Archery Championship and is a proficient Bladesmith. He also enjoys hiking.

On January 6, 2006, Prince Hashim married HRH Princess Fahdah and they have five children: HRH Prince Al Hussein born in June 2015, HRH Prince Al Hassan, born in October 2019, HRH Princess Haalah, born in April 2007, HRH Princess Raiyah, born in July 2008, and HRH Princess Aliyah, born in November 2011.