Prince Feisal appointed founding chairman of FIBA Safeguarding Council

By JT - May 23,2022 - Last updated at May 23,2022

AMMAN — The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has announced the members of its newly created Safeguarding Council, an advisory body on matters related to safeguarding and protection of vulnerable groups of basketball participants.

The Safeguarding Council will submit advice on helping to provide a safe environment for FIBA stakeholders and also address other related matters, according to a statement posted on the Jordan Olympic Committee website.

HRH Prince Feisal was appointed Founding Chairman of the Safeguarding Council at the previous FIBA Central Board meeting held at the Patrick Baumann House of Basketball.

The prince is an International Olympic Committee member and President of the National Olympic Committee of Jordan.

Prince Feisal said: “In our ever-evolving world of sport and Olympism, safeguarding principles and standards have become instrumental tools in ensuring that everyone practices, plays and experiences sport in a free and safe way, protected from all types of harm and abuse.”

“Ensuring that sport is a respectful and equitable environment for everyone involved takes time and effort and demands decision making that answers today’s challenges and clears the path for the participation of tomorrow’s youth. The proactive steps that FIBA is taking to ensure the sport of basketball is accessible and safe are the right steps forward, at the right moment,” he added.

FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis said: “FIBA has taken an important step by forming an independent advisory body to address issues related to safeguarding.”

“The safety of the basketball community within the remit of FIBA is a priority for the Central Board. The Safeguarding Council will count on the wealth of experience and know-how of its members as well as on the support of FIBA, in order to play a significant role in the protection of our members, with an emphasis on players,” he added.

In consultation with the Founding Chairman, six additional members have been appointed to the FIBA Safeguarding Council and are Slovakia’s four-time Olympian Danka Bartekova, FIBA Americas President Carol Callan, basketball star AstouNdour-Fall, Romanian Basketball Federation President Carmen Tocala, award-winning journalist Alan Abrahamson and FIBA Chief Operating Officer Patrick Mariller, with the majority of the Council being independent members.