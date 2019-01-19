Prime Ministry, IACC refute letter alleging MP’s involvement in tobacco case

AMMAN — The Prime Ministry and the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission (IACC) on Friday denied any relation with a letter alleging MP Ensaff Khawaldeh’s funds were going to be seized in relation to so-called tobacco case.

Secretary General of the Prime Ministry Sami Dawood, in a phone call with the chief of the IACC, Mohammad Allaf, stressed that Prime Minister Omar Razzaz had not received any notifications in this regard and had not taken any measures.

Dawood added that the Prime Ministry and the IACC have not entered into any correspondence concerning this issue, noting that the ministry has not received the circulated letter and has not addressed the commission on the matter.

Dawood said the allegations amount to character assassination, which is rejected and unlawful, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

For its part, the IACC underscored that the letter has not been issued by the commission and has not been signed by Allaf.

The source added that the case number on the letterhead is not one of the IACC's accredited numbers.

The IACC said it will prosecute those who are involved in spreading misinformation attempting to smear an MP’s reputation.