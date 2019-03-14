Police nab suspect in Ruseifa death

AMMAN — Police in Ruseifa on Thursday arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a man found in a schoolyard earlier in the day.

The victim, estimated to be in his 30s, was found dead in an isolated area in a schoolyard in the early morning hours of Thursday, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

“The victim was found bludgeoned to death with a rock next to the body,” a second senior official told The Jordan Times.

Sartawi said police were able to identify the victim although “he did not have any identification documents on him”.

“The team that was formed to investigate the murder determined that the suspect was the perpetrator and upon questioning him, he confessed to killing him [the victim] over old feuds,” Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

The police official would not elaborate on how the investigation team determined the identity of the suspect.

The victim was transferred to the Zarqa National Institute of Forensic Medicine for an official autopsy, the police official told The Jordan Times.

A post-mortem conducted by a team of pathologists comprised of Ibrahim Obeidat, Basher Momani and Ahmad Emoush indicated that the victim had been dead for less than 12 hours, a senior medical source said.

“The medical team also established that the victim died as a result of blunt trauma to the head, which resulted in a fractured skull,” the medical source told The Jordan Times.

Sartawi said the suspect was referred to the Criminal Court prosecutor for further questioning and indictment.