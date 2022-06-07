PM stresses Palestinian cause during meeting with US Institute of Peace delegation

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh meets with a delegation from the US Institute of Peace on Monday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Monday met with a delegation from the US Institute of Peace, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the meeting, which was attended by Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs Ibrahim Jazi and Minister of State for Follow up and Government Coordination Affairs Nawaf Tall, Khasawneh referred to Jordan’s position on regional developments in the region, most notably the Palestinian issue.

Khasawneh stressed that the basis for regional peace and stability is a “just” solution to Palestinian issue, which is materialised in accordance with international resolutions, guaranteeing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with full sovereignty over the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The PM underlined that the absence of a “political horizon” to the Palestinian issue will cause negative repercussions affecting the security and stability of the region.

Highlighting the repercussions of the Syrian refugee crisis on Jordan, Khasawneh added that it places pressure on many sectors and services, especially in light of limited support from the international community towards the Jordanian response plan to the Syrian crisis.

Khasawneh also focused on Jordan’s efforts to combat all forms of terrorism and smuggling that threaten the Jordanian society.

The institute’s delegation, which is visiting Jordan as part of a regional tour, included Hisham Yousef, Lucy Kurtzer and Robert Barron.

The US Institute of Peace was founded by the US Congress in 1984 and is headquartered in Washington.

The institute aims to prevent and resolve international conflicts, bolster stability, support democratic transitions, and consolidate peace.