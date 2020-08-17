PM orders to beef up health measures, reassign staff at Omari border crossing

AMMAN — The staff at the Omari border crossing will witness reassignments as part of tightened measures to prevent the number of infections from abroad.

Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Omar Razzaz on Monday instructed reassignments among the centre's managers, officials and supervisors to fight "cross-border irregularities", following a recent visit to the site to assess situation on the ground.

Following the visit, Razzaz also ordered the appointment of a deputy governor who will be responsible for coordination with all stakeholders and beef up security presence at the border post to ensure that everyone adheres to public health and safety instructions, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

"All supervisory and technical tasks should be handled by specialised, experienced and competent cadres to strictly control procedures and avoid any shortcomings," Razzaz said.

The premier highlighted the need for a periodic report to brief him with the measures taken, Petra reported.

He stressed the importance of providing the border staff with a consultant doctor to supervise testing process, and ensure workers and travellers' commitment to preventive measures and assess the health situation at the border crossing.

He also called for speeding up the preparation of caravans, notably increasing their capacity, to ensure the provision of an appropriate quarantine environment that contributes to maintaining the health and safety of those subject to quarantine and workers at the site, and to prevent the spread of the virus.