PM issues Circular No. 45 on wages

AMMAN — Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh on Tuesday issued Circular No. 45 of 2021 based on the provisions of Item No. 8 of Defence Order No. 24 of 2020, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to the decision, 100 per cent of wages, of which 60 per cent are provided by the Estidama (sustainability) Programme and the remaining 40 per cent provided by employers, will be granted to those who work in the most hardly hit sectors from the pandemic and are covered by the Estidama Programme, according to the Social Security Corporation’s general director’s instructions.

For employers in a number of institutions specified by the SSC, 85 per cent of wages will be granted, of which 80 per cent is paid through the Estidama Programme and 20 per cent is provided by the institution itself.

The Estidama Programme will contribute a maximum limit of JD800 per employee per month, the circular stipulated.

Institutions must have their non-Jordanian workers covered by the provisions of the law within a period not past October 31, 2021, otherwise the non-Jordanian workers will be covered by the provisions of the Social Security Law as of the date of their joining the work. The establishment will bear the benefits and fines stipulated in the law.

According to the communication, the prime minister may amend any of the provisions stipulated.