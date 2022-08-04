PM inaugurates Tarek BRT station

AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh on Thursday inaugurated the Tarek Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) station.

With a span of 17.5km, the opening paves the way for the trial run of the second completed bus line in the BRT project's first phase.

While touring the station, Khasawneh was briefed by Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh on the station and the new route, which currently extends from Sweileh to Al Marba Bridge — a temporary stop until the completion of Al Mahatta station. Ultimately, the route will connect to Zarqa.

Khasawneh highlighted the importance of the BRT project in alleviating traffic and improving public transport infrastructure, noting that the development of these services would increase citizens' confidence in public transport, a top priority for the government.

With the launch of the second route, the Amman Greater Municipality has completed the first phase of the 27.5km rapid bus at a total cost of JD127.4 million. This figure includes the construction of intersections and stations along both routes, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The second route consists of 22 stations, including stations in the Sweileh centre, Sports City, Tarek Station, and Al Mahatta station, as well as sidewalks along the bus route.

Shawarbeh said that "the BRT in Amman is second to none", as it offers safe and sustainable transport in Amman, stressing that the project operates with an eco-friendly fleet that runs at regular intervals.

A total of 24 buses will run on the second route of the BRT at five-minute intervals, Shawarbeh said, stating that the new project is not solely passenger stations, but part of a strategic public transport project.