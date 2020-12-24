PM greets Christians on occasion of X’mas

AMMAN — Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh on Thursday extended his greetings to Christians in Jordan on the occasions of Christmas and New Year.

During his visit to Greek Catholic Archdiocese in Amman and meeting with the representatives and heads of Christian churches, Khasawneh highlighted the historic role of the Hashemite Custodianship in protecting Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

The premier also expressed appreciation of the initiative made by the heads of churches, including restricting Christmas celebrations only to necessary ceremonies, as part of precautionary measures amid the pandemic, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.