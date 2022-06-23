PM extends Defence Order No.28 for debtor's imprisonment

AMMAN — Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Khasawneh on Thursday decided to extend Defence Order No. 28 of 2021 pertaining to the imprisonment of debtors until September 30, 2022.

The decision was taken in consideration of the financial and economic conditions arising from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The premier issued circular No.58 of 2022 to implement the decision.

Defence Order No.28 is meant to ensure the rights of creditors without the imprisonment of debtors, provided that a travel ban will be imposed on the debtor until the loan is paid off, and on the condition that the sum adjudged is no more than JD100,000.