PM, Egyptian counterpart discuss ties, cooperation

By JT - Oct 01,2021 - Last updated at Oct 01,2021

AMMAN — Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh on Thursday met with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to discuss bolstering cooperation in various fields to serve common interests, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the talks, the prime ministers stressed the importance of maintaining coordination to serve bilateral relations and following up on issues of common concern.

Khasawneh highlighted the importance of exchanging expertise pertaining to projects that would enhance investment and contribute to economic development.

They also stressed the importance of speeding up the delivery of Egyptian gas to Lebanon.

Khasawneh arrived in Cairo Thursday evening, accompanied by a ministerial delegation including Minister of Public Works and Housing Yahya Kisbi, Justice Minister Ahmad Ziadat, Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs Ibrahim Jazi, and a number of general managers.