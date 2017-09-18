PM chairs economy taskforce meeting

AMMAN — Prime Minister Hani Mulki on Sunday chaired a meeting of the government's economic team to discuss several priority economic issues and progress of previous plans, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the meeting, the team also discussed the general budget of 2018.

Mulki stressed the importance of addressing budgetary priorities and rationalising the public expenditure as the Decentralisation Law went into effect and governorate councils were elected last month and have already convened for their first meeting.

The premier also highlighted the importance of following up on the implementation of the Economic Growth Plan and ensuring the realisation of its goals.

The team reviewed the main economic indicators during the past few months, which “showed improvements in some sectors such as tourism, exports, mining, services [banks] and remittances of Jordanian expats”, according to Petra.