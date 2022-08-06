PM attends cultural activities marking Irbid as Capital of Arab Culture

Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh speaks during the ‘Aydoun cultural activities’, celebrating the city of Irbid as the capital of Arab Culture, on Saturday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh on Saturday attended the “Aydoun cultural activities”, celebrating the city of Irbid as the capital of Arab Culture, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In his address, Khasawneh said that choosing Irbid as the Capital of Arab Culture, and Madaba as the Capital of Arab Tourism, is “evidence of Jordan’s great regional and global status”.

During the ceremony, which was attended by the Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh, Irbid Governor Radwan Atoum, and a number of representatives from Irbid, the PM highlighted Irbid’s cultural and scientific contributions.

He stressed the Hashemites’ role in providing security, stability, prosperity and dignity to Jordanians.

Khasawneh said that His Majesty King Abdullah and HRH Crown Prince Hussein “represent an extension of the principles of the Great Arab Revolt and nationalist thought”.

The prime minister also referred to the initiatives launched by His Majesty King Abdullah to defend the true Islamic values.

Khasawneh reaffirmed Jordan’s stance that calls for an immediate halt to the Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip.

The prime minister urged the international community to assume its responsibility to stop the aggression, provide protection for Palestinians and lift the siege on the Gaza Strip, warning that the Israeli escalation would obstruct any efforts to achieve peace on the basis of the two-state solution that embodies a fully sovereign Palestine on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

His Majesty King Abdullah’s stance towards the Palestinian cause remains firm, continuously calling for the fulfilment of Palestinians’ rights to establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, the PM said.

Khasawneh stressed Jordan’s defence of Jerusalem by upholding the responsibility and duty of the historical Hashemite Custodianship.

The event also witnessed poetry recitations and presentations on Irbid’s development in various fields.