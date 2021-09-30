Platform launched to receive human rights complaints

Participants at launch ceremony of platform to receive human rights complaints on Thursday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Office of the Government Coordinator for Human Rights at the Prime Ministry, in cooperation with Lawyers Without Borders (LWB), on Thursday launched a special platform to receive human rights complaints.

Attending the launch ceremony, Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Mousa Maaytah said that Jordan has always been in the lead when it comes to human rights issues, where this platform is among the first concerned with the subject, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Maaytah said that the Royal Committee to Modernise the Political System worked to develop the elections and political parties laws and relevant constitutional amendments, as well as enhance the participation of women and youth in political life.

In this regard, he said that the platform is in parallel with developing personal freedoms and human rights as stipulated in the constitution.

Secretary General at the Planning and International Cooperation Ministry Marwan Rifai said that successive governments have presented four national action plans with a “big set” of commitments.

He stressed that the fourth action plan for the period 2018-2021 includes commitments related to enhancing partnership and dialogue with civil community institutions.

Government Coordinator for Human Rights at the Prime Ministry Nathir Awamleh said that the Kingdom’s interest in human rights represents a “true driver for reform”, reiterating that the transparency, integrity and justice system forms a real indicator for higher social moral values.

Legal advisor at LWB Muath Momani said that the organisation works to enhance mechanisms and institutional frameworks to guarantee that citizens enjoy their constitutional rights.