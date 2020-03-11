Photographs, handicrafts draw focus to success stories of women in Jordan

AMMAN — In celebration of International Women’s Day, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) on Tuesday held high-level panel on gender analysis and programming in Jordan and a theatre shadow show highlighting gender-based violence in its various settings and forms.

The celebrations also included presentations by Jordanian and Syrian women beneficiaries of IRC’s Women Protection and Empowerment Programme, where they recounted their success stories in overcoming gender barriers and challenges “against all odds”, according to an IRC statement.

The panel included senior representatives and gender specialists from the UNHCR, UN WOMEN, the UNFPA, the Greater Amman Municipality and the Arab Women’s Organisation, and the panel was moderated by the IRC.

A photography exhibition revolving around IRC’s comprehensive gender analysis titled “A Gender Analysis of Time Poverty, Paid Work and Masculinity” was on display, featuring work by photographer Chris de Bode and showcasing “inspiring photographs that capture key moments of shifting gender norms in Jordan, with each picture revealing an extraordinary story of women succeeding despite all the difficulties and changing social perceptions in the process”, the statement said.

Speaking at the event, Country Director of IRC in Jordan Marco Aviotti said: "In total, IRC Jordan has assisted over 120,000 Syrian refugees and low-income Jordanians in accessing healthcare, protection, education and income-generating opportunities.”

“One of the findings from our latest research is that Syrian women are taking on more of an income-earning role than was the norm back in Syria, and that this is creating changes in household dynamics,” he said in the statement.

“What this means for humanitarian agencies and others who are here to support those affected by the crisis, is that we now need to reflect on this shift, before planning how our programmes can be adapted to offer the best support possible,” the director stressed.

The IRC focuses much of its efforts on the northern cities of Mafraq, Irbid and Ramtha as well as East Amman, in addition to the Zaatari and Azraq refugee camps. The organisation’s Women Protection and Empowerment Programme runs centres for women and girls that offer skill trainings, counseling, recreational activities and cash assistance across their locations, according to the statement.

Many of vibrant and beautifully-made handicrafts by these Jordanian and Syrian beneficiaries were on display for sale during the International Women’s Day celebrations, further encouraging them to creatively express themselves through art and become economically empowered and self-sufficient, the statement read.