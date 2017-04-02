Petra joins UN city network in Beijing ceremony

AMMAN — Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) President Mohammad Nawafleh signed an agreement in Beijing on Friday, under which Petra joined the UN World Tourism Organisation’s (UNWTO) City Tourism Network, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Sunday.

Under the agreement, the network will promote the 182 member cities, including Petra, Nawafleh told Petra, noting that the first promotion event for the rose-red city will be held in September in Los Angeles.

During the signing ceremony, Nawafleh said that PDTRA and Beijing Municipality discussed means to enhance cooperation at all levels, noting that Beijing Deputy Mayor Cheng Hong expressed readiness to boost tourism activities between Petra and Beijing.

The agreement will contribute to the further promotion of Petra, the PDTRA president said, expecting the city and other tourist attractions in the Kingdom to witness a growth in the number of Chinese tourists.

The UNWTO City Tourism Network was officially launched in November 2016 on the occasion of the 5th UNWTO Global Summit on City Tourism in Luxor, Egypt, according to affiliatemembers.unwto.org.

The network proposes to serve as the platform for knowledge transfer, development and implementation of innovative initiatives and prototypes, as well as benchmarking and monitoring city projects.

Its main purpose is to form transferable and adaptable methods and models to address actions proposed in the Istanbul Declaration.

Participants of the network benefit from inclusion in a working group of stakeholders from across the public and private sectors, on regional and national levels, to pursue policies to stimulate city tourism.

The network also aims to develop cities for and through the tourism sector, while maintaining a positive living space for locals.