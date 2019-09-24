Parliament’s last ordinary session postponed until November

AMMAN — A Royal Decree was issued on Monday postponing the start of Parliament’s ordinary session to November 10, 2019, according to a Royal Court statement.

Parliament was slated to be summoned to convene for its last ordinary session of its term at the beginning of October, in accordance with the Constitution, but under Article 78 the King has the power to postpone the session by no more than two months.

Article 78 of the Constitution reads: "The King shall summon the National Assembly to an ordinary session on the first day of October of each year or, if that day is an official holiday, on the first day following the official holiday, provided that the King may, by Royal Decree published in the Official Gazette, postpone for a period not exceeding two months the meeting of the Assembly to a date to be fixed by the Royal Decree."

Another Royal Decree was issued summoning Parliament to convene as of November 10, according to the statement.

The two Houses of Parliament convened for an extraordinary session on July 21, while another Royal Decree was issued proroguing the extraordinary session as of September 7.

A joint assembly for the two chambers of Parliament was held to endorse the Social Security Law, as amended by the Senate.