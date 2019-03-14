Parliamentary delegation presents Jerusalem proposals

AMMAN — The Jordanian parliamentary delegation participating in the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) Member States in Rabat presented a number of proposals to support Jerusalem, ahead of the closing statement.

Senator Sakher Dudin and MPs Khalil Atiyyeh and Hussein Qaisi convened with the political affairs and foreign relations committee of the union.

The delegates called for supporting the Jordanian Hashemite Custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

They also suggested the establishment of “Jerusalem awqaf [endowment]” in all countries of the Islamic world to enable Muslims around the world to support the Holy City.

In order to further enable the proposal, they proposed to launch a “Jerusalem awqaf department” in each awqaf ministry to establish a board of trustees.

The board will be comprised of officials from several Islamic countries to oversee the investment of the Jerusalem awqaf funds, according to Petra.

The members of the delegation noted that these proposals would contribute to supporting Jerusalem though productive projects.

The proposal stipulates that 50 per cent of the revenues of these projects would be allocated to supporting the Holy City and the resilience of its residents.

The delegation, headed by MP Abdulkarim Dughmi, also comprises of Senator Yasira Ghousheh and MPs Mijhem Sqour, Ahmad Safadi, Hassan Ajarmeh, Awwad Zawaideh and Shuaib Shdeifat.

As for protecting the Aqsa Mosque from “Zionist” threats, Ghousheh called for supporting the Jerusalem Awqaf Council that was established under Royal Directives in Jordan as a representative of all Jerusalemites.

He also called for member states of the OIC to condemn Israeli measures to alienate Sheikh Abdulathim Salhab and Nafith Bkeirat.