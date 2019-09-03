Parents go online to decry exorbitant private school fees

AMMAN — Parents of children in private schools have taken to social media to protest against high fees, forming a group called "Zawadtooha" (you went far enough) to get their message across.

The group is supported by the "Out&About — The Global Citizen" civil society group.

Parents in the group feel they have no other choice than to enrol their children in private schools because the public sector does not ensure the safety of their children and fulfil their needs, according to the group description on Facebook.

The group, formed by Bashar Haddad, says in the description that the fees have become “too much”, with separate fees for enrolment, books, uniform, and obligatory activities. For the parents, the actions of private schools seem to be purely commercial with no care for the students and their welfare.

The initiative said that it does not aim at ruining the reputation of any school or person, no matter what, but they aim to increase supervision over private schools, preventing them from taking any decisions that violate the law without being held accountable.

The initiative also called for forming an official committee that includes parents of students in private schools with a role and a voice that can reach government entities, especially in regards to decisions on fees that private schools issue independently.

According to the initiative, some private schools force parents to purchase books and uniforms from them, a practice which parents said should be stopped as they can buy them from the local market for a much lesser price.

The parents started using the Facebook group as a communication platform, posting questions and information to help the community, such as asking about book prices, or sharing the experiences with schools without mentioning names, to raise awareness.

The Education Ministry last week confirmed that 30,000 students moved from private to public schools and many parents at the time voiced the difficulty of covering the high fees to enrol students in private schools.