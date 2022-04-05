Palestinian cause remains Jordan's top priority — Fayez

AMMAN — Senate President Faisal Fayez on Tuesday said that any proposals to solve the Palestinian cause that are not based on the two-state solution and UN resolutions are unacceptable.

In a meeting with Palestinian National Council Speaker Rawhi Fattouh, Fayez said that any proposal should meet the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state in Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also emphasised that the Palestinian cause will remain a top Jordanian priority and that the Kingdom will remain close to Palestine and on the side of its people in their struggle for freedom and independence.

Fattouh said that the Palestinian leadership appreciates Jordan's support for the Palestinians as well as His Majesty King Abdullah's position that rejects any settlement to the Palestinian cause that does not grant the Palestinians their legitimate and historical rights.