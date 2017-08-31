Ottawa round-table discusses investment opportunities in Jordan

AMMAN — Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah and State Minister for Investment Affairs Mohannad Shehadeh on Wednesday took part in a round-table meeting in Ottawa organised by the Canada Arab Business Council (CABC), the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The meeting, which came on the sidelines of His Majesty King Abdullah's official visit to Canada, focused on the investment opportunities available in vital fields in the Kingdom such as energy, ICT, infrastructure, health, tourism, industry and mining.

During the meeting, attended by Canadian officials and representatives of leading Canadian companies, the two ministers outlined Jordan's investment features such as the strategic location, natural and human resources, in addition to the open investment environment that has already attracted several international companies, according to Petra.

They called upon the Jordanian and Canadian companies to benefit from the free-trade agreement signed by the two countries in 2012 and from the Kingdom's stability and economic legislations, to establish new investments.

Qudah and Shehadeh also outlined the government's plans to stimulate the economy, improve the investment environment and develop the ICT sector.

They stressed the importance of Jordan's location as a gateway to enter the regional markets and to participate in the reconstruction projects of Syria and Iraq.

The meeting also discussed ways to facilitate the entry of Jordanian products into the Canadian market.

The CABC is Canada’s only not-for-profit association focussed exclusively on bringing the Canadian and Arab business communities together, according to its website.