As olive season approaches, public warned of adulterated oil

AMMAN — The Food and Drug Administration recently seized 85 cans of adulterated olive oil, prompting the General Syndicate of Olive Oil Producers and Press Owners to call on authorities and citizens to “protect Jordanian olive oil, which is known as one of the best in the region and worldwide”.

As the olive oil season approaches, Director General of the Jordanian Food and Drug Administration Nizar Muhaidat said in a statement that that the institution’s control and inspection cadres are carrying out “intense monitoring campaigns targeting markets, olive oil presses and known selling points.”

“Our strict control and inspection measures have contributed to the creation of a national product of high quality within the highest specifications and standards, earning it a distinguished reputation in the regional and global export markets,” added Muhaidat.

Spokesperson for the General Syndicate of Olive Oil Producers and Press Owners Nidal Samain told The Jordan Times that “tougher penalties must be set for those who put the public’s health at risk”.

He called on citizens to buy olive oil from reliable sources, a source known to the buyer, or oil with a trademark registered with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply.

Samain warned the public against “being persuaded by advertisements selling olive oil at prices far below the market price,” noting that olive oil prices for the current season “will be in the range of last season’s prices, that is, between JD75 and JD80 per tin container.”

Elaborating on the adulteration method, Samain said that “the remnants of oil production, peat, contain a percentage of oil ranging between 4 and 10 per cent. The peat is re-squeezed to extract the oil and then added to another type of oil to give it the colour of olive oil. However, after about two months, the oil changes its colour to red, and the consumer discovers that it is not original.”

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Agriculture Lawrence Majali said in a statement that every year, the ministry carries out anti-adulteration drive, renewing calls on the public not to buy olive oil from street vendors and unknown sources.