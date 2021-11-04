Olive festival in Amman showcases varied local produce

By Rayya Al Muheisen - Nov 04,2021 - Last updated at Nov 04,2021

Visitors are seen at a stall at an olive festival organised by Rawabi Farah, a local NGO, in Dabouq, Amman (Photo courtesy of Rawabi Farah)

AMMAN — An olive festival, organised by Rawabi Farah, a local NGO, kicked off on Wednesday in Dabouq, Amman.

The three-day festival aims to support the local community including farmers, producers and cooks and help them recover from pandemic-related losses, according to a statement from the organisers.

“As the olive harvest season ends, handmade olive-based products are ready to be sold, including olive oil, soaps and homemade pastries,” Pascale Khattab, the event’s organiser, told The Jordan Times.

Rawabi Farah contacted vendors and farmers from six Jordanian governorates and invited them to present their produce in Amman, said Khattab.

Khattab added that the participants were provided with the needed setups and were not charged for displaying their produce or renting a table.

The aim of the festival is to provide local farmers with a free marketing opportunity and also highlight the importance of organic agriculture, Khattab added.

“The farmer's market is always super exciting, we’re really looking forward to seeing some of our customers here in Amman,” Kefaya Obeidat, a chef, told The Jordan Times.

Obeidat is among the roughly 15 vendors selling their produce at the olive festival.

Last year farmers were adversely impacted by the pandemic, said Um Fahed, who is also a vendor at the festival.

“We are looking forward to more market exposure,” Um Fahed added.

Certified organic, pesticide-free olive produce is available at the festival, along with an assortment of baked goods, local olive oil and a wide selection of soaps, and much more.