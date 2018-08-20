Officer dies of injuries sustained in Fuheis attack

AMMAN — A Gendarmerie officer who was injured during a terrorist bombing earlier this month succumbed to his wounds on Monday, it was reported.

The Gendarmerie Department announced the death of Corporal Ahmed Zu’bi as a result of his injury in the terrorist act that targeted a joint Gendarmerie-police patrol stationed near the Fuheis Festival on August 10.

A primitive explosive device was the cause of an explosion that ripped through a Gendarmerie vehicle, leaving one officer dead and six others injured.

The incident was followed a day later by a raid in the city of Salt on the hideout of suspected terrorists implicated in the terrorist bombing. It resulted in the death of three suspected terrorists, four security officers and the arrest of five men.