Obeidat checks on healthcares services in Zarqa

AMMAN — The Ministry of Health will sign an agreement with the Hashemite University in the upcoming weeks, under which Zarqa Government Hospital will be accredited exclusively for the university’s faculty of medicine, with the faculty’s staff provide healthcare services for patients to overcome medical specialists’ shortage, Health Minister Nathir Obeidat said on Saturday.

During his visit to Zarqa Governorate to check on the central region’s healthcare services, namely Duleil Healthcare Centre and Zarqa Government Hospital, Obeidat said that the ministry has invited tenders for buying a catheterisation device, within four months, to improve healthcare services.

The minister added that the number of medical and nursing staff of Al Duleil Healthcare Centre will be increased within few days, noting that the necessary maintenance and rehabilitation of the facility’s infrastructure will take place as quickly as possible.

Mabrouk Saraheen, Zarqa Government Hospital director, lauded the ministry’s efforts towards supporting the hospital and improving its services, highlighting that the hospital receives about 40,000 patients a month, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

About 700-900 operations are performed each month in the hospital, he added, noting that some 800 small- to medium-sized surgical procedures are conducted each day.