Non-Jordanian ownership in companies listed on ASE reaches 51.3 per cent

AMMAN — The Amman Stock Exchange revealed that the value of shares bought by non-Jordanian investors at the ASE in November 2020 was JD5.6 million, representing 6.7 per cent of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by them amounted to JD10.4 million.

As a result, the net of non-Jordanian investments in November 2020 showed a negative value of JD4.8 million, whereas the net of non-Jordanian investments showed a positive value of JD14.6 million during the same month of 2019, according to the ASE website.

The value of shares that were bought by non-Jordanian investors since the beginning of the year until the end of November 2020 was JD87.0 million, representing 9.6 per cent of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by them amounted to JD152.7 million.

As a result, the net of non-Jordanian investments showed a negative value of JD65.7 million, whereas the net of non-Jordanian investments showed a positive value of JD120.7 million for the same period of 2019.

Arab investors’ purchases during November 2020 were JD4.8 million, or 85.4 per cent of the overall purchases by non-Jordanians, while the value of non-Arab purchases amounted to JD0.8 million, constituting 14.6 per cent of the overall purchases by non-Jordanians.

Arab investors sales amounted to JD6.2 million, or 59.6 per cent of non-Jordanians total sales, while the value of non-Arab sales amounted to JD4.2 million, representing 40.4 per cent of the total sales by non-Jordanians. As a result, the net of Arab investments showed a negative value of JD1.4 million, whereas the net of non-Arab investments showed a negative value of JD3.4 million in November 2020.

Non-Jordanian investors' ownership in companies listed on the ASE by end of November 2020 represented 51.3 per cent of the total market value, 32.6 per cent for Arab investors and 18.7 per cent for non-Arab investors. At the sector level, the non-Jordanian ownership in the financial sector was 53.2 per cent, in the services sector was 19.3 per cent and 65.5 per cent in the industrial sector.