Non-Jordanian ownership in companies listed on ASE reaches 50.3 per cent

The value of shares bought by non-Jordanian investors at the Amman Stock Exchange since the beginning of the year represents 12.9 per cent of the overall trading value (JT file photo)

AMMAN — The value of shares bought by non-Jordanian investors at the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) since the beginning of the year until the end of May 2020 was JD42.1 million, representing 12.9 per cent of the overall trading value, the ASE said.

According to a statement on the ASE website, the value of shares sold by non-Jordanian investors amounted to JD85.6 million. As a result, the net of non-Jordanian investments showed a negative value of JD43.5 million, compared to a negative value of JD40.9 million for the same period of 2019.

The value of shares bought by non-Jordanian investors at the ASE in May 2020 was JD3.9 million, representing 12.5 per cent of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by them amounted to JD11.9 million, the ASE said.

Thus, the net of non-Jordanian investments in May 2020 showed a negative value of JD8.0 million, whereas the net of non-Jordanian investments during the same month of 2019 showed a negative value of JD1.6 million.

Arab investors’ purchases during May 2020 totalled JD3.2 million, or 82.3 per cent of the overall purchases by non-Jordanians, while the value of non-Arab purchases amounted to JD0.7 million, constituting 17.7 per cent of the total purchases.

Arab investors' sales amounted to JD4.6 million, or 38.2 per cent of non-Jordanians’ total sales, while the value of non-Arab sales amounted to JD7.4 million, representing 61.8 per cent of the total sales by non-Jordanians, the statement said.

Non-Jordanian investors' ownership in companies listed on the ASE by end of May 2020 represented 50.3 per cent of the total market value, 33.8 per cent for Arab investors and 16.5 per cent for non-Arab investors.

On the sector level, non-Jordanian ownership in the financial sector was 54.5 per cent; 18.2 per cent in the services sector and 61.4 per cent in the industrial sector, the ASE said.