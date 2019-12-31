New Karak bus complex lies empty as drivers, shopkeepers shun ‘remote’ location

AMMAN — Karak's new bus complex, which was built five years ago, is facing continued opposition from bus drivers and shopkeepers due to its “remote” location from the city centre.

While operation of the complex has been discussed and debated since its construction, five years later the Land Transport Regulatory Commission (LTRC) has said that the process of getting the complex up and running is only in the initial stages, but has not provided an expected timeline, Awn Sarairah, a former bus driver in Karak told The Jordan Times.

"Karak's bus complex, located 10 kilometres from the city centre and built on a plot of over 34 dunums, is designed according to global standards. The only barrier left is the commitment of bus drivers and other relevant entities," Director of the LTRC Office in Karak Mahmoud Sarairah told The Jordan Times recently.

The main delay in moving forward is attributed to the refusal of bus drivers to transfer their operations to the new complex, arguing that it is not adequately located on a connector route, the director said.

Another reason is opposition from shopkeepers near Karak's current bus complex who argue that the absence of bus traffic and passengers will negatively affect their “already stagnant market”, the director noted.

"There is a platform to develop efforts to deliver significant breakthroughs in the commissioning of the new bus location," he added.

Awn Sarairah, however, said: "The much-talked-about transportation project has not settled on a certain form of operation, resulting in its abandonment."

He added that routes between Karak and Amman will be affected the most, as many residents of Karak work in the capital.

The new location will also cause additional costs and an increase in travel distance and time for commuters, he said.

The location of the new complex was chosen as a point of intersection, joining the Karak's local routes with inter-municipality routes, according to the LTRC.

"It is planned to operate 21 buses within Karak, and until now we are in the process of developing the policies in order to satisfy all the concerned parties," the official added.

Currently, the LTRC is working on implementing the complex's operational plan, which was “derailed” by the lack of agreement between the commission and bus drivers on the transfer decision, according to the official.

The operational plan aims to establish conditions that will satisfy passengers and stakeholders, the LTRC official said.

The plan will be based on two stages. The first will transfer 19 routes connecting Karak with other municipalities, including the Mutah University-Amman route, to the new bus complex. The second stage will include transferring routes operating within Karak and its suburbs, the LTRC director said.

President of the Provincial Assembly in Karak Sayel Majali said that the plan needs be more accurate, noting that careful planning and strict examination, in addition to promoting the project, is the "best solution" for kickstarting the bus complex project.

"As a resident in Karak, I believe that there was poor planning in the first phase, as well as hastiness while trying to find solutions," Majali said.

About two weeks ago, a meeting was held between the Provincial Assembly and Minister of Transport Khalid Saif, during which Majali stressed that local routes in Karak should continue operating from the old bus complex, with freedom to use the new complex.

"When there is freedom and no demands, bus drivers will slowly start using the complex due to increasing urban sprawl," he said.