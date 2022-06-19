Networking event held to explore path to inclusive, sustainable public spaces

Participants pose for a group photo during a networking event in Amman on Wednesday organised by AVSI Foundation to discuss public spaces in Jordan (Photo courtesy of AVSI)

AMMAN — The first of a series of networking events brought together stakeholders in Amman on Wednesday to discuss public spaces in Jordan.

Director of Nature Protection Directorate at the Environment Ministry Belal Qtishat, representatives from the Ministry of Local Administration, the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and 19 municipalities attended the event, which was organised by AVSI Foundation, an NGO, according to an AVSI statement.

The event also witnessed representation from Adrar municipality in Algeria.

The networking event is part of the GIZ project “Improvement of Green Infrastructure in Jordan through Labour-Intensive Measures (CfW-GI)” funded by the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), and AVSI is one of the implementing partners.

AVSI’s work focuses on the rehabilitation and maintenance of public spaces using a participatory design approach, the statement said.

In doing so, it creates short-term employment opportunities and generates skills through on-the-job training and labour market services to improve employability in the governorates of Aqaba, Mafraq and Zarqa, read the statement.

Other GIZ partners to the event are ACTED and the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature.

Topics discussed during the event included environment, green spaces, social cohesion, urban gardens and ownerships.

“As an NGO, we are only one part of the process of requalification, maintenance and management of public spaces; we make our contribution for the improvement of these spaces that would not be possible without the role played by municipalities and local communities,” said Nicola Orsini, Country Representative of AVSI Jordan.

“Bringing together main stakeholders in this event provided the opportunity to share experiences for achieving smart, sustainable, inclusive and safe public spaces in Jordan,” Orsini added.