Network launched to strengthen women’s political participation

Guests during the launch of the Women’s Leadership Network on Wednesday (Photo courtesy of Karak Castle Centre for Consultations and Training)

AMMAN — Karak Castle Centre for Consultations and Training on Wednesday launched Jordan’s first ever National Women’s Leadership Network, joining women activists and elected officials of provincial and municipal councils.

Karak Castle Centre for Consultations and Training, a national institution established in 2017, aims to build and enhance the capacities of women and youth, according to its website.

“The Women’s Leadership Network aims to raise the profiles of women leaders and strengthen their participation in politics,” Israa Mahadin, the centre’s director, told the Jordan Times.

The women-led network is part of the centre’s electoral violence observatory activities, which is an initiative conducted in cooperation with the German Friedrich-Ebert Stiftung (FES) to observe and address violence against women in elections, according to Mahadin.

During the launch of the network, 22 members engaged in operational activities, shared their experiences and discussed various perspectives regarding the scope of women’s political participation.

“Currently there are 22 members from across the Kingdom, and soon all potential candidates can join us,” Mahadin noted, adding that the network will conduct periodical roundtable sessions and meetings. It will also engage in dialogues with decision makers, professionals and relevant bodies, she added.

The network’s mission is “simply to unite women in various positions of public leadership, share their challenges and successes, and prepare future candidates for provincial and municipal councils”, she concluded.