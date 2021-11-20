Naumann School of Politics concludes 6-week youth training

Participants pose for a group photo during the graduation of the first six-week-training of the Naumann School of Politics on Saturday (Photo courtesy of the FNF)

DEAD SEA — The Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF) concluded the first six-week-training of the Naumann School of Politics on Saturday, graduating 35 participants.

According to the FNF, the school is “a unique” academy for young leaders and activists from all over Jordan and is one of the FNF’s programmes in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The school aims to promote the concepts of democracy and political participation among young people, in addition to qualifying and building their capacities to be able to deal with the political, social and economic challenges facing society.

The last training, “introduction to media” came after three intensive training sessions, which tackled the role of political parties, civil society, Parliament, the government, and the tools for public participation.

Abdallah Abdoh, FNF Jordan Project Coordinator, noted that Naumann School of Politics aims to make youth more active and involved in society on three major levels: Socially, economically and politically.

Abdoh indicated that the trainees will be meeting with members of the Royal Committee to Modernise Political System to tell them about their ideas and the challenges they have faced.

“Active participation of youth, especially in light of the change that Jordan is currently going through, is highly important. It is a positive step for young people to have an active role and be able to change society for the better instead of not being concerned about or involved in what is happening around them,” Abdoh told The Jordan Times.

Mohammad Al Momani, former media minister and guest speaker at the event, expressed his happiness and pride at being among youth who are eager to learn and change.

Momani spoke briefly about the role and importance of media in politics.

“These kinds of training programmes are very important for the young people to learn and know more about the political and media scene in their country, as well as engaging in society one way or another,” Momani told The Jordan Times during an interview on Saturday.

“Being politically active does not only mean participation in elections. Participating in such training programmes is important because it covers two angles for youth: First they participate and express their opinions, and then they learn to get better and do more in the future,” Momani said.

Rawan Hasan, a 23-year-old international relations and strategic studies graduate who participated in the programme, noted that the training was “enriching”.

“I have a passion for political sciences, and I found a safe environment to share all my ideas, which is a great opportunity,” she told The Jordan Times.

Hasan expressed her happiness after finishing her first ever training. “I am glad that the Naumann School of Politics was my first training. It was the beginning, but it is not the end. Now I am more motivated and inspired to work harder on myself,” she noted.

Hasan added that there are many challenges that youth face in society as there is not enough political awareness.

“I hope that there will be actual employment of the energies of young people, as many of them have become more aware of politics and decision-making and are more interested in it, especially since politics has an impact and is linked to all areas of life,” Hasan said.