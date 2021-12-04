National olive oil festival concludes with total of 223,000 visitors

A view of the olive festival at Mecca Mall on Saturday in Amman (Photo by Ahed Taha)

AMMAN — An approximate number of 223,000 people visited the 21st National Olive Festival until Saturday, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Director General of the National Centre for Agricultural Research Nizar Haddad said that the festival will not be extended, as entire products of many participants have been purchased.

Haddad added that the festival, now in its final stages, has witnessed adherence to the health protocol, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, the Crisis Management Centre and the All Jordan Youth Commission.

The Food and Drug Administration tightened control measures on products displayed in the festival, Haddad highlighted, praising national efforts exerted by local and international partners in support of the marketing organising the festival.