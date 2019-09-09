'National economic council in the works'

AMMAN — A plan for establishing a national economic council is under way, an official source said on Sunday.

The envisioned council would compris veteran experts and specialists in the economic sector, from both the public and private sectors, the source said.

The council will be tasked with reviewing all economic issues in the Kingdom and providing effective, practical and comprehensive recommendations to address them, according to the official.

Under the plan, all solutions, recommendations and proposals generated by the national economic council would be referred for endorsement to His Majesty King Abdullah, the source added.

The planned assembly would be complementary to the National Policies Council, the source noted.