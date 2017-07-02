As MPs gear up for uphill task during extraordinary session, some worry about ‘oversight gap’

AMMAN — Legislators have agreed that they have an arduous mission during Parliament’s extraordinary session as they will debate 16 pieces of legislation designed as one package to reform the judicial system.

As the job might spill over to the ordinary session later in the year, some questioned whether the task would affect other responsibilities of lawmakers, including the oversight component, and other issues that have been pending for long, such as a gas deal with Israel.

The Lower House is set to start the extraordinary session next Tuesday to solely discuss a number of laws stated in a Royal Decree issued in mid-June.

The bills have been described by some experts as “vital” as part of the swift action needed to reform the country’s legal structure, yet others find that other important issues that have surfaced recently would be pushed aside, especially since the Constitution limits the extraordinary session to discussing the items listed in the Royal Decree, and, accordingly, no oversight meetings of the House will be on the agenda.

Columnist and parliamentary affairs pundit Jihad Mansi stated in a recent article in Al Ghad newspaper that deputies would not be able to discuss many files that appeared during the recess, which started with the prorogation of the ordinary session on May 7.

He cited the issue of expired chicken, the Jordan’s stand on the rift among Gulf countries and other files, foremost of which is the gas deal with Israel, as the Energy Committee was supposed to make recommendations on the controversial deal, which has triggered public outrage.

Lower House Speaker Atef Tarawneh said in a May press conference that the issue was not “absent [from the ordinary session] and we are not avoiding responsibility. There was a memorandum presented to the government, the deal was presented to the Energy Committee, and it will be discussed in the extraordinary session”. He stopped short of explaining through which channels as the Constitution forbids such a debate under the Dome in the extraordinary session.

MPs will also not be able to forward queries to the government through the official channel, which means that the oversight process would be almost idle for months, pending the start of the ordinary session, officially on October 1 and can be extended for two months.

However, Deputy Nassar Qaisi (Amman,5th District) said that there are “back channels” to communicate with the government over issues of concern to the public, including side meetings.

Former MP Rawhi Shuhaltoug underlined the oversight gap, saying that for the coming six months, “there will be hardly time to discuss local and regional developments, and the public would not like that. It is true that MPs can meet with officials outside the Dome and set their demands but the outcomes are non-binding to any party”.

“We need to avoid such gaps, even if that means we change the Constitution,” Shuhaltough concluded.

The time available to discuss the legislative reform package is a challenge as far as Deputy Saleh Armouti (Amman, 3rd District) is concerned. In remarks to The Jordan Times, the veteran jurist described the mission ahead as a “legislative massacre”.

“The time is definitely not enough to thoroughly discuss almost 16 laws some of which are big laws such as the Penal Code that has more than 82 articles,” said Armouti, who believes that “there are more pressing and vital issues” that should be on the table without delay.

Head of House Legal Committee Deputy Mustafa Khasawneh disagreed, saying that there is enough time and stressing that the extraordinary should be totally dedicated to discuss the bills and amended laws endorsed by the government based on the recommendations of the Royal Committee for Developing the Judiciary and Enhancing the Rule of Law.

He added: “The fact is that the extraordinary session is held for legislative purposes and not oversight, so there is no room for other items on the agenda”.

Qaisi said that the Legal Committee has done a good job studying the proposed laws, which would make it easier for the House when they are debated and if MPs run out of time, the deliberations would continue during the ordinary session.

The laws on the extraordinary session agenda include a draft law amending the State Lawsuit Management; a bill amending the Judicial Execution Law; an amended draft arbitration law; a draft law amending the Mediation Law for Settling Civil Disputes; a draft law on movable assets as debt guarantees; a draft law amending the Companies Law, a draft law amending the Land Registration Fee Law; and a bill amending the Supervision and Inspection of Economic Activities Law.