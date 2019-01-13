MPs endorse Labour Law amendments on worker disputes

AMMAN — The Lower House on Sunday endorsed 2019 draft amendments to the Labour Law, including a controversial article regarding resolving conflicts between employers and labour unions.

The lawmakers agreed to endorse a suggestion by Deputy Abdullah Aqaileh on the article that stipulates establishing specialised committees for the purpose of handling labour disputes, as well as another recommendation by Deputy Saleh Armouti on the same issue, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the session attended by Deputy Prime Minister Rajai Muasher, Labour Minister Samir Murad said that the labour disputes article encompasses all workers, whether they are members in trade unions or not.

Other amendments included raising fines on employers who violate the minimum wage regulations rule to no less than JD500 and no more than JD1,000 for each case of underpaid employees or gender discrimination.

The current law sets the fine at no less than JD50 and no more than JD200.

The new amendments came in light of developments witnessed by the labour market, to curb foreign labour violations and increase employment opportunities for Jordanians, according to Petra.