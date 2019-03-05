MP addresses sit-in by jobseekers, calls for revision of gov’t policies

AMMAN — The unemployment and poverty rates are likely to increase as a result of the government's policies, an outspoken MP has recently warned, at the time the government is promising thousands of job opportunities to be created in two years.

MP Khaled Ramadan, rapporteur of the Lower House’s Labour Committee, has recently addressed protesting jobseekers, saying that “the government must revise its priorities”.

The lawmaker stressed the need for a plan to address the unemployment issue, saying that “the unemployment and poverty rates will increase in light of the current government policies”.

“The Lower House is pushing as much as we can to encourage the government from its current practices, yet the Lower House is still far from fulfilling its oversight role,” Ramadan added, in recent remarks to The Jordan Times.

Ahmad Abu Khalil, an anthropologist who has been following the unemployment issue, told The Jordan Times: “Those who come from Southern and North-eastern Badia have special conditions and require special treatment.”

Abu Khalil explained that, in the mentioned areas, the types of jobs available are very limited, unlike in the cities and villages of northern and central Jordan.

Abu Khalil stressed that the “state must invest in human resources in order to ensure individuals aspire to their ambitions and needs. According to their circumstances, those who are picketing in Amman have every right to be there”.

Labour Minister Samir Murad stated in a press conference earlier this week that the government was working to provide 30,000 jobs in the services, tourism, industrial, construction, health, telecommunications and agricultural sectors during 2019-2020.

The minister also stated that the government had introduced over 3,500 jobs since the beginning of this year until mid-February.

Ministry of Labour Spokesperson Mohammad Khateeb, in remarks to The Jordan Times, stressed that “demonstrations and pickets are not a solution, but merely a way to express opinions”.

“As long as the pickets and demonstrations are peaceful then it is a constitutional right. The government invited the unemployed to go to any of the Kingdom’s 27 employment offices”, Khateeb added.

The Jordan Times received a press statement from the Ministry of Labour, which discussed three main pillars of the government’s plan for employment.

The first aspect includes reviving technical and vocational training and approving the sector’s reform plan while making sure it is in line with the National Strategy for Human Resources Development 2016-2025.

The pillar also includes preparing legislation to support technical and vocational skills’ training and presenting the bill to the Lower House.

The second aspect aims to address comprehensive economic growth to provide decent employment opportunities, which includes establishing local employment programmes and opening foreign markets.

The third aspect deals with regulating the national labour market by reducing the Kingdom’s foreign workforce.