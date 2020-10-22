Mosques reopen doors for Friday prayer under strict health measures

AMMAN — Friday congregational prayer will resume in mosques between 12:15pm and 1:15pm with worshippers allowed to go to mosques on foot under defence orders No. 19 and 20, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Khalaileh said on Thursday.

Speaking during a press briefing at the Prime Ministry, the minister called on worshippers to wear face masks, maintain physical distance and bring a prayer mat, noting that any mosque that fails to adhere to health measures will be closed to avoid any risks in this regard.

Khalaileh also urged worshippers not to bring their children below the age of 16 to mosques, calling on those above the age of 50, deemed high risk of contracting the coronavirus, not to attend the congregational prayer, the Jordan News agency, Petra, reported.