More than 85,000 sacrificial animals slaughtered at GAM-approved sites — official

In this file photo sacrificial animals are seen at a location in Amman’s Shafa Badran neighbourhood on September 24, 2015 (Photo by Amjad Ghsoun)

AMMAN — Six veterinarians were assigned by the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) in each slaughterhouse during Eid Al Adha to ensure the sacrificial was suitable for consumption, according to an official.

Eid Al Adha means the “feast of sacrifice” and during the holiday Muslims slaughter livestock, cattle or camels and distribute the meat to the needy.

Executive Director of Markets at GAM Abdul Majeed Al Adwan told The Jordan Times that citizens resorted to slaughtering their sacrificial animals in GAM’s temporary slaughterhouses and licensed sites which provided health and veterinary control.

According to Adwan, the number of licensed slaughter sites allocated by GAM reached 285 across in 11 designated locations. More than 85,000 sacrificial animals were slaughtered in the licensed locations and the GAM slaughterhouse.

He noted that GAM also established two temporary slaughterhouses during this year’s Eid Al Adha in two different locations, which was well received by the citizens.

“GAM will evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of temporary slaughterhouses, as it is a new idea and needs to be developed in line with the municipality’s approach to providing the best services for citizens,” Adwan said.

He said that cleaning and sterilisation operations for slaughterhouses in Amman have already begun and will continue for weeks, according to the

protocol.