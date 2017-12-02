You are here

Monarch acquaints Abbas with US visit's results in phone call

By JT - Dec 02,2017 - Last updated at Dec 02,2017

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Saturday received a telephone call from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, during which they addressed the latest regional developments. 

King Abdullah acquainted Abbas with the outcome of his meetings with US officials in his recent working visit to Washington, according to a Royal Court statement.

