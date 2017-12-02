You are here
Monarch acquaints Abbas with US visit’s results in phone call
By JT - Dec 02,2017 - Last updated at Dec 02,2017
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Saturday received a telephone call from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, during which they addressed the latest regional developments.
King Abdullah acquainted Abbas with the outcome of his meetings with US officials in his recent working visit to Washington, according to a Royal Court statement.
Related Articles
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Friday received a phone call from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the latest regional de
AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday acquainted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas with the outcome of His Majesty King Abdullah
AMMAN – His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday received a telephone call from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the Jordan News Agency, P
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Dec 02, 2017
Dec 02, 2017
Opinion
Nov 30, 2017
Nov 30, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment