Moderate weather forecast for weekend

AMMAN — The weather on Friday is forecast to be moderate around the Kingdom, with a chance of light showers in the north of the Kingdom, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

On Saturday, the JMD forecasts a slight decrease in temperatures with cloudy weather and a possibility of light showers in the north and some areas in the centre of the Kingdom.

However, Sunday’s weather is forecast to be moderate.

The temperatures in Amman on Friday will see a high of 24°C during the day and a low of 12°C at night, while on Saturday temperatures are expected to range between 23°C and 12°C. On Sunday, temperatures are forecast to range between 24°C and 13°C.

In Zarqa, temperatures are forecast to hover between 25°C and 08°C on Friday, and between 24°C and 8°C on Saturday.

Temperatures are forecast between 23°C and 10°C on Friday in Irbid, and 22°C and 10°C on Saturday.

In Aqaba, temperatures are predicted to range between 29°C and 17°C on Friday and between 29°C and 17°C on Saturday.