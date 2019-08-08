Moderate weather forecast for eid holidays

AMMAN — During Eid Al Adha, temperatures in Amman are expected to hover between 33 and 34 Celsius during the day, with no heat wave forecast throughout the holiday, which starts on Sunday and ends on Wednesday, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

A moderate air mass from the Mediterranean Sea will affect the Kingdom from Thursday until Sunday, the JMD said, noting that the temperatures will be one degree Celsius below the average for this time of year.

Jordanians planning to spend eid outdoors are advised to stay hydrated.

On a related note, the Ministry of Tourism invited the public to try domestic destinations with the Urdon Jannah programme, which includes 35 destinations with packages subsidised by 40 per cent in regards to prices.

The programme’s app can be found on “jannah.jo” on both android and IOS systems, and it allows the public to book and pay for their trips either online or cash at a point-of-sale.

Prime Minister Omar Razzaz on Sunday issued a circular announcing that employees at public institutions will be off from Saturday, August 10, to Wednesday, August 14, as the nation marks Eid Al Adha.

The Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) on Thursday decided to exempt Jordanians from entrance fees into Petra city during the Eid Al Adha holiday between August 10-17.

Chief Commissioner of PDTRA Suleiman Farajat said that attractive prices will be provided during the eid holiday to encourage local tourists to visit the rose-red city and enjoy its monuments, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.